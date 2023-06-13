Investigate DPO, IPO who released secretariat’s key to ex-Chairman – NNPP tells IGP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) South West zone has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate the Divisional Police Officer and Investigating Police Officer of Adatan Police Station in Ogun State over the alleged release of the key of the party’s secretariat to the former Chairman of the party, Sunday Oginni.

The party said this in a statement signed by Comrade Kilamuwaye Badmus, Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary, and made available to the media on Tuesday.

Infostride News recalls that Oginni had been expelled from the party over allegations of anti-party activities, among others.

Our correspondent learnt that the party had inaugurated a caretaker committee led by Prince Adekunle Ibrahim.

Infostride News reports that Oginni had also been arrested by policemen from Abuja, who stormed Abeokuta last week over allegations bothering on fraud.

The party has, however, alleged that the former Chairman, shortly after his release, connived with his cohorts to seize the party Secretariat, preventing the caretaker executive and party members from using it for the Democracy Day celebration.

“Oginni collected the keys to the Secretariat from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Adatan Police Station in Abeokuta Ogun State, where the keys were deposited for safety following the crisis in the party.

“But to our surprise, on Sunday, the Adatan DPO and the IPO in charge of the case connived with Oginni and illegally released the keys to the party secretariat to him against the order of the IGP.

“This act from the DPO has forbidden our members from celebrating June 12 inside our party secretariat because we are law-abiding citizens, and we don’t want to be part of anything that can disrupt the peace in the state; we stayed away.

“We are using this medium to commend the Police Headquarters for a job well done and calling on the IGP to investigate the release of the party’s Secretariat keys to Oginni despite order that the keys should not be released to him,” Badmus said.