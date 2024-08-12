IPAC Denounces Attack on Action Peoples Party Secretariat and Urges Strong Government Response

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent bombing of the Action Peoples Party (APP) secretariat in Rivers State.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, has prompted the Council to call on President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action against those responsible.

In a statement released by Mrs Chinyere Kalu, IPAC’s National Publicity Secretary, the Council expressed grave concern over the incident, labelling it a severe threat to both political stability and public safety.

“This heinous act has not only instilled fear and terror among the residents but also jeopardises the fragile political equilibrium of our nation,” stated the IPAC statement.

As the principal body representing all political parties in Nigeria, IPAC has voiced its distress over the increasing trend of political violence and terrorism that has been observed in recent times.

IPAC urged President Tinubu to address the escalating menace with urgency and firmness.

“The bombing of the APP Secretariat represents a direct assault on democracy, the rule of law, and the very essence of our societal values,” the statement continued.

“It serves as a stark reminder that political extremism and terrorism pose a significant threat to our hard-earned democratic achievements and national security.”

The Council highlighted that such violent actions are likely the result of desperate political actors aiming to monopolise political power and suppress dissenting voices.

IPAC criticised these individuals for their unwillingness to accept alternative views or vibrant opposition, stressing that politics should not be perceived as a “do or die” affair.

IPAC warned that allowing terrorism to persist could enable criminal elements to advance their destructive agendas. Consequently, the Council called upon President Tinubu to instruct security agencies to:

1. Conduct a thorough investigation: An in-depth probe into the bombing must be carried out to uncover those responsible.

2. Identify and prosecute perpetrators: The individuals behind this attack should be brought to justice to serve as a deterrent against future violence.

3. Implement preventative measures: Steps should be taken to avert similar attacks in the future and safeguard democratic institutions.

Furthermore, IPAC urged all political parties, stakeholders, and Nigerians to unite in condemning this violent act.

The Council encouraged the promotion of peace, unity, and democratic principles while supporting the government’s efforts to combat political extremism and terrorism.

The recent attack on the APP secretariat underscores the urgent need for robust measures to protect political structures and democratic processes in Nigeria.

As the nation grapples with the implications of such violence, it is crucial for all parties involved to work together to uphold democratic values and ensure the security and stability of the political environment.