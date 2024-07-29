It Has Been Tough To See People Lose Their Jobs At Old Trafford – Evans

Manchester United defender, Jonny Evans has come out to talk about the changes INEOS have been effecting at the club. He recently had his while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it has definitely been tough to see people lose their jobs at the club in recent weeks, especially when it is people the players have known for decades.

Evans added that his own wife and brother have been working at the club for a while too, so everyone treats the staff like family.

His words, “A lot of people have lost their jobs their last couple of weeks, it’s been hard and difficult to see. The new owners feel that’s the direction that they want to go. But, you know, it’s not been easy for everyone at the same time.

There’s people you’ve known for 20 years and I think the timing of it happened when we came away on tour pretty much. So we were all a bit in the dark and I’m sure everything will be sorted out, things will be a bit clearer when we get back.

It’s been a difficult thing to see. People I’ve known for a long, long time. One thing about working in a club like Man United, you’re all in and everyone’s always been all in, it’s a big massive staff. But I think that’s just been the culture of the club.

It is for such, for a club, is such a huge size and the staff turnover, you have family members working there. My wife has been working at the club, my brother has been at the club, my dad’s been at the club.

So it’s always had that feeling of people, they give everything they have for the club and it’s such a huge credit to them. That’s just because they love the place so much.”

WOW.

