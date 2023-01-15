It Is Ridiculous To Talk About A Title Charge In January – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has refused to be drawn on a potential title charge following their derby-day win over Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is simply ridiculous to talk about titles in January when all EPL teams are not even halfway through the season.

Ten Hag added that there are a lot of games to come and Manchester United still have a lot of flaws to work on.

His words, “It’s ridiculous to talk about titles in January, so don’t do that. We are not even halfway. There is a lot to come. There are a lot of gaps in our game as well that we have to work on.”