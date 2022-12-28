    Login
    It Is Rude To Greet One Person And Disregard The Other – Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

    Celebrity News

    Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, wife of media personality, Ebuka has come out to dish out a greeting etiquette she hopes people will imbibe in 2023. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Cynthia Obi-Uchendu and Ebuka

    According to her, it is extremely razz to walk up to a couple and say hello to one person while completely disregarding the other one.

    Cynthia added that it is a wrong thing to do and people should do better in 2023.

    Her words,

    Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

    WOW.

