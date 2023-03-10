It Is Very Wrong To Police A Woman’s Womb – Lydia Forson

Ghollywood actress, Lydia Forson has come out to react to a private message she got from a womb watcher who is asking her to give the world a child. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, a Twitter user recently professed his love for her and asked her to have a child as soon as possible, with or without marriage.

Reacting, Lydia wrote that what the user displayed is not love, and it is very wrong to police women’s wombs.

WOW.