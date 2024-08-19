It Was A Huge Honor To Captain Germany At Euro 2024 – Gundogan

Barcelona midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan has come out to announce his retirement from international football. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, after a few weeks of consideration, he has decided to quit the German national team and focus on being a fan of the country’s football wherever he finds himself.

Gundogan added that it was a huge honor to lead the team as captain at the recent Euros 2024 tournament.

His words, “Dear football Germany, After a few weeks of consideration, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career. I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country – a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011.

My highlight was definitely the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championships last summer! After all these years, we finally managed to make the nation proud again – I’m very happy that I was able to play a part in that. But even before the tournament, I felt a certain tiredness in my body and also in my head, which got me thinking. And the games at club and national level are not getting any less.

I will definitely continue to be a fan of this national team and I really hope that we can continue the upward trend together – and then there is nothing to stop us from being one of the closest contenders for the title at the 2026 World Cup.

We have a fantastic coach, a really strong team and a great team spirit. Thanks to all the fans, staff, coaches and teammates who have accompanied me on this journey. It was an honor! Thank you, Germany! Your Ilkay”

WOW.

Futbol Club Barcelona, commonly referred to as Barcelona and colloquially known as Barça, is a professional football club based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, that competes in La Liga, the top flight of Spanish football.

Founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Catalan, German, and English footballers led by Joan Gamper, the club has become a symbol of Catalan culture and Catalanism, hence the motto “Més que un club” (“More than a club”). Unlike many other football clubs, the supporters own and operate Barcelona.

There is often a fierce rivalry between the two strongest teams in a national league, and this is particularly the case in La Liga, where the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid is known as “The Classic” (El Clásico).

From the start of national competitions the clubs were seen as representatives of two rival regions in Spain: Catalonia and Castile, as well as of the two cities. The rivalry reflects what many regard as the political and cultural tensions felt between Catalans and the Castilians, seen by one author as a re-enactment of the Spanish Civil War. Over the years, the head-to-head record between the two clubs is 102 victories for Madrid, 100 victories for Barcelona, and 52 draws.