It Was Impossible To Field A Team Vs Arsenal – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that the COVID outbreak that left to the postponement of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal had a lot of false positives.

He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Liverpool battled a very severe outbreak that meant that the club could not field a team against the Gunners in the FA Cup.

He added that his available players did well in the third-round tie against Shrewsbury, and the team will only get better.

His words, “This was the team we could line up with today and the boys did really well.”

“We had last week a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives but the rules are like they are so all these players who are false positives couldn’t play.”

“The only real positive came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the rest were false positives.”