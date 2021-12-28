It’ll Be Hard To Rest Kane Right Now – Conte

Spurs manager, Antonio Conte has come out to say that it’ll be hard to rotate Harry Kane right about now. This is coming after the striker scored his second goal in as many Premier League games to kickstart their win over Crystal Palace.

According to him, even if he thinks about giving the English striker some rest amid the hectic schedule, he is a very important player to Tottenham.

Conte added that Kane will be absolutely needed if Tottenham is ready to finish well in the English Premier League.

His words, “I always say we are talking about a top-class striker and a player that for us is very important,”

“Today I had the possibility to give him a bit of rest and for him to play only 60 minutes was important. Kane is a player it is very difficult to decide to put in a rotation.”