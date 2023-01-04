It’s A Massive Honor To Be MUFC’s Goalkeeper – De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea is confident that his contract extension talks at Manchester United will end in a good way. He recently revealed that he aims to finish his career at the club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very relaxed at the club at this point in time as he is concentrating on training and performing as best as he can till the end of the season.

De Gea added that it is a massive honor to be MUFC‘s goalkeeper, and he hopes to retire at the club.

His words, “Yeah, I’m very relaxed. Just focus on training, perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it’s going to end in a good way,”

On ending his career at MUFC, “I hope so. I was saying this is my club, I’ve been here many, many years and it’s a huge honour to be here and I’m so happy here.”