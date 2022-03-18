    Login
    It’s A Privilege To Be Pedri’s Manager – Xavi

    Sports

    Barcelona midfielder, Pedri’s goal in the clash against Galatasaray was a finish of spectacular, sublime beauty, Xavi has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he already knows Pedri is very capable of all that and more on the pitch, and it is a huge privilege to be his manager.

    Xavi added that Pedri looks after the ball really well and he expects him to keep improving.

    His words, “He has made two dribbles,”

    “It is a great goal. [He’s] capable of this and much more, [at] 19 years old.”

    “[It’s] a privilege. It is a goal of spectacular, sublime beauty. It makes the difference. individual marking, that says it all.”

    “You have to be more responsible with the ball. I don’t want comparisons with anyone. It’s brutal.”

