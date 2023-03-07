It’s Crazy That Mbappe’s Hat-Trick Wasn’t Enough To Win The World Cup – Messi

PSG forward, Lionel Messi has come out to hail Kylian Mbappe for scoring a hat trick in the World Cup final. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Frenchman put up a brilliant display in Qatar, and it feels crazy that his efforts was not enough to see France lift the trophy vs Argentina.

Messi, however, added that Mbappe already won the World Cup, and he knows how to feel to be a world champion.

His words, “It really was a breathtaking final. It was crazy how the match went,”

“Kylian scored three incredible goals, in a final! Not being able to be champion after that was crazy.”

“But he’s already won it too, and he knows what it’s like to be world champion. So yes, it was a great final for the football world. And now it’s true that it’s nice to be able to play in the same team with him, and I hope we can do great things here in Paris.”

“Yes, it’s true that I feel very well,”

On his PSG experience thus far, “The first year, I needed a little time to adapt to Paris for different reasons, but I started this season really differently, with a lot of desire.”

“I feel more comfortable with the club, with the city, with everything that Paris means. And the truth is that I am really enjoying this season. I think my whole life has been like that.”

“About dedication, work, effort and wanting more every day. I’ve arrived at a new club and I want to win the title with Paris, to be able to achieve the big goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the season.”

On Bayern Munich, “We’re going to Munich, where it’s going to be a very tough match, just like the first one,”

“Everything will be decided by small details, especially as it is very difficult to win in this stadium.”

“But I think that if we do things right, we are capable of turning things around. We want to continue our journey in the Champions League. And that’s what we will try to do.”