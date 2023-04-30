It’s Crazy To Question Bruno Fernandes’ Captaincy – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that any criticism directed at Bruno Fernandes this season is crazy. He recently revealed this after the midfielder scored Manchester United’s winner against Aston Villa on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was very strange to see some people question his captaincy weeks ago because the Portuguese maestro is clearly a leader who brings so much energy to the team.

Erik added that his determination, passion and resilience is the reason he has been successful this season.

His words, “He’s so tough, a couple of weeks ago there were questions about his captaincy, it’s crazy,”

“He’s such a big leader. He gives so much energy to the team. His determination, his passion, his resilience; we need such players if you want to win games and make trophies.”

“You need players like Bruno to be successful. He understands the moment when to close down, when to put an opponent into trouble.”

“He knows when to track back and close passing lines, close opponents, even if our press gets beat he tracks back. He can play in between lines and then get behind lines. He has so many skills, it’s a pleasure to work with players like him.”

“We felt the fans were behind us. We have to focus to be successful because that’s what the fans expect, they have to rely on us, we will focus on that. When we keep performing like we do all season the fans are behind us.”