It’s Funny How My Son’s Greatest Enemy Is His Father’s Father – Mohbad’s Widow

Wife of late Mohbad, Wunmi has come out to say that her son’s greatest enemy is his grandfather. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

Wunmi simply wrote, “Liam’s greatest enemy is his grandfather. Life is funny.”

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (8 June 1996 – 12 September 2023), known professionally as MohBad, was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos. He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records and left the label in 2022.

He was best known for his hit singles “Ponmo, Feel Good”, and “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” (You Will Always Be Remembered) with Rexxie which was nominated three times for The Headies awards 2022.

He released his debut album, Light, in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song “Ponmo,” which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh. MohBad was nominated five times for The Beatz Awards 2021.

Naira Marley served as executive producer for the eight-track EP, which also bears the production stamps of SB, Rexxie, P.Beat, and Austin Sinister.