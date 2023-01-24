It’s Hard To Bench Rashford Nowadays But He Can Do More – Paul Parker

MUFC forward, Marcus Rashford has been slammed by former Manchester United defender, Paul Parker for dribbling with his eyes closed. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he respects the fact that Rashford has been scoring goals of late, he also needs to contribute with other things on the pitch.

Paul added that he does not like what he sees from the Englishman in general, but it is hard to bench him now.

His words, “You have to respect that he is scoring goals but he also needs to contribute with other things and he is never doing that. He tries to dribble past three defenders with his eyes closed and crossing his fingers.”

“I don’t like what I’m seeing from him in general but it’s also very tough to put him on the bench because the other attacking players would be even worse than him.”