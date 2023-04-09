It’s Hard To Focus On La Liga Ahead Of Chelsea Clash – Ancelotti

Real Madrid lacked motivation during the 3-2 home defeat to Villarreal, Carlo Ancelotti has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that it is really hard to prepare for a match that comes in between two other crucial matches, so he had to make rotations in the La Liga clash.

Ancelotti added that the Barcelona game took a lot out of his team physically and mentally.

His words, “It’s hard to prepare for a match that comes in between two other matches that are much more important. I made a lot of rotations because the Barcelona game took a lot out of us physically and mentally.”

“It was hard to be 100 percent motivated because the Barcelona game demanded a lot from us emotionally. That’s normal, even though this defeat hurts us. But, this defeat doesn’t change anything about our motivation for the Champions League. Wednesday’s match will be completely different. It’ll be a different story.”