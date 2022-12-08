It’s Not England Vs Mbappe, It’s England Vs France – Walker

England defender, Kyle Walker has come out to say that he won’t roll out a red carpet for Kylian Mbappe when they meet. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has played against the Frenchman before, so he will be treating it as just another game with just another attacker.

Walker added that people shouldn’t forget that the game is not England v Mbappe, it is England vs France.

His words, “I’ve played him before and I’ve come up against a lot of great players in my time playing for England, Man City and the clubs that I played for.”

“So I have to treat it as another game. I have to take obviously extra care and give him the respect he deserves but not too much respect because he is also playing England and we can cause them problems. OK, it is going to be a tough game but not one player makes a team.”