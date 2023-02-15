It’s Sad To See Women Persevere In Toxic Relationships Because Of Material Things – Huddah Monroe

Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has jumped online to rant after breaking up with her boyfriend just before Valentine’s Day. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to Huddah, her friends begged her to apologize to her ex so she can have someone to spend Valentine’s Day with, but she refused because she will never pretend to be fine with him just to celebrate the special day.

Huddah added that it is sad to see how women persevere in toxic relationships for many years until they get what they want.

Her words,