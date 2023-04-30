Ivan Toney Can Be Arsenal’s Kane – Paul Merson

Brentford striker, Ivan Toney can do a Harry Kane job for Arsenal, Paul Merson has said. He recently said that the Englishman will be a shrewd summer signing for the Gunners, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Toney suits Arsenal to the ground because he is good in the air and has a brilliant footballing brain.

Merson added that he might not be as good as Harry Kane, but he would do a similar job for Arsenal.

His words, “I don’t see too much difference between him and Jesus, I don’t, but if I was Arsenal, I would take him. I would take him. He suits Arsenal down to the ground. Sometimes you cannot go long with Jesus, but you can go long with Toney. He is good in the air. He has got a very good brain, Toney. He can see a picture. He is not Harry Kane, but he can do a Harry Kane job where he can come off the centre-halves and he can pass through and he can find a pass and he is tidy.”