I’ve Already Done Enough In Football To Die An Accomplished Man – Salah

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has come out to say that he was shocked by the results of 2021 Ballon d’Or voting. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was very surprised when he finished in seventh place, and no one in the world actually expected him to be so low in the final tally.

Salah, however, added that he has already done enough in his career to die feeling accomplished.

His words, “It shocked me [not doing better in Ballon d’Or voting], but there’s nothing I can say. No one in the world expected that I would be seventh, but that’s what happened.”

On not making the FIFA World XI, “I do not feel the conspiracy theory, but there may be inaccurate choices, and there are many countries which aren’t popular with football knowledge and so far from it. I do not know their choices based on what, but I do not believe in the conspiracy theory.”

“I don’t have the feeling that there is anything personal against me specifically in the FIFA choices, but this is the reality we are dealing with.”

“There are no words to describe how I feel about people’s positive comments towards me or to be a reason for their hope.”

“Today, if I died, It would be after achieving a lot of things that I wanted to achieve.”

“People don’t realize how happy I am when I come to play for the national team, it’s an honor for me to wear the national team shirt.”

“The most important match I played in my life was the qualifying match for the World Cup 2018 against Congo, my happiness after the winning goal was indescribable.”