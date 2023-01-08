I’ve Always Looked Up To Thiago Silva – Badiashile

New Chelsea signing, Benoit Badiashile has come out to say that he is relishing the chance to play alongside Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Brazilian is a legend who he has always looked up to, and he is grateful for the opportunity to play with the accomplished defender.

Badiashile added that Chelsea is a great club with great players like Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba who are an inspiration to many.

His words, “It’s a pleasure to be here at Chelsea,”

“It’s a huge club. I’ve followed the club for a long time now and I admire the history of the club. It is a pleasure to be able to play here.”

“Chelsea is a great club with great players. John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba are some of the players that I used to watch when I was younger. It’s a real pleasure to be able to play at a club that has had the likes of these players in the changing room.”

“Then there are some huge names in this dressing room like Thiago Silva, a legend. He’s a player I look up to and so I am really happy to have the opportunity to play next to him. I look to try to bring composure, vitality, calmness and other attributes to the club to win trophies at this magnificent club.”