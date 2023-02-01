I’ve Been Having S*x Without Dating Anyone – Mr Macaroni

Popular comedian, Mr. Macaroni has come out to say that he has not been in a romantic relationship for over 10 years. He recently had his say while speaking to media personality, Adeherself, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if people say 99% of Nigerian men are possessive, they should know that perception is very different from reality.

Mr. Macaroni added that he is an adult, so he is not ashamed to say he has been having sex without dating anyone.

His words, “Perception is different from reality. Even though we know this most of the time, perception will now want to take on the shape of reality. Let me use myself as an example. You say 99% of Nigerian men are possessive. I am not possessive. Talking about dating, I have been single for over 10 years now.”

“You see, this is the culture I’m talking about. When I say it, you people don’t want to believe me. But it’s the truth… If you want to ask me a question, ask directly. If you want to ask me if I’ve been having s3x, absolutely yes. I am an adult. I already said it now. I have been having s3x.”

WOW.