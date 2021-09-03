    Login
    I’ve Embraced The Idea Of Added Competition In MUFC’s Defence – Lindelof

    Sports

    Manchester United defender, Victor Lindelof has come out to say that he has embraced the added competition at the back. Victor recently revealed that he always expects to see very good players at Old Trafford.

    Victor Lindelof
    According to him, it is great to have Varane at the club and he expects a very competitive season for every first team player.

    He added that the MUFC squad looks very good at the moment and the goal is to win the EPL title.

    His words, “It’s great, I play in one of the world’s biggest clubs and they have very good players.”

    “We will have a competitive situation and I only see it as positive that we have got a good player in the squad.”

    On his fitness, “I have played a lot the last two years and last year I had big problems with my back and played with pain.”

    “My back feels good now, there will probably be no problems, but I do not think I will play 50, 60 matches.”

