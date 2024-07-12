I’ve Ended My Marriage With Icardi, I’ll Focus On My Kids Henceforth – Wanda Nara

Popular figure, Wanda Nara has come out to confirm her marriage with Galatasaray striker, Mauro Icardi is over. Recall that Nara married Icardi in May 2014, less than a year after she divorced his former Argentina team-mate, Maxi Lopez.

According to her, even if she and Icardi will always be family regardless of the current reality, she decided to end the marriage and focus on her kids.

Wanda added that she did everything within her power to make things work, but it just had to come to an end.

Her words “For personal and health reasons, I tried once more, but it didn’t work. Let everyone talk. I’ve saved my silence for the last.

I know how hard endings are and what they cost. There are things on TV and the internet that aren’t true, but I accept it as part of the bad and who I am.

I decided to end it, but Mauro and I will still be a family. It wasn’t a mistake to try more when there was love. I regret nothing; these years were the best of my life, but now I must be alone.

There is no villain or third party; our relationship was always stronger than it seemed from the outside. My priority has always been my children, and now more than ever. Thank you for your respect.”

