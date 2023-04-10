I’ve Lost All The Respect I Had For Wole Soyinka – Charly Boy

Popular entertainer, Charly Boy has come out to blast Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka. Recall that Soyinka has been in the news of late, criticizing followers of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi popularly referred to as Obidients.

Reacting, CharlyBoy revealed that the respect he had for Soyinka was almost the kind he had for his father, but he does not have it anymore.

He added that Soyinka can never be the man late Nigerian novelist, Chinua Achebe, was.

His words, “The kin respect I had for dis man, was almost the kind of respect I had for the late Justice C.A.Oputa, The Socrates of the Supreme Court.

It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was.

The kogi is not ordinary, he should be very measured anytime he makes a public statement.

Look at a man many Nigerians put on such high pedestal reducing himself to a boyiboyi for criminal politicians.

What a f..king big shame”

WOW.