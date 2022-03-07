    Login
    Subscribe

    I’ve Lost Count Of My Body Count And I’m Just 32 – Abena Korkor

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular Ghanaian media personality, Abena Korkor has come out to reveal her sexual history. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Abena Korkor
    Abena Korkor

    According to her, she has had several sexcapades with more than 100 men already and she just clocked 32.

    Abena added that she might have lost count of her body count, and she isn’t ashamed of it because men do worse.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply