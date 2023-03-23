Iyorchia Ayu should be suspended for anti-party, not Fayose, Ortom – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu should be suspended from the party.

Wike said Ayu should be suspended for anti-party activities.

He spoke in response to the suspension of former governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius, and recommending Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to face disciplinary committee.

However, Wike said Ayu should face disciplinary committee for anti-party activities.

The governor spoke while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Wike said Ayu lost his polling unit and ward due to his fraudulent activities.

According to Wike: “If there is any person deserving suspension it should be you (Ayu), who played anti-party by refusing to obey the constitution of the party on the zoning of political offices as is required. So, whoever tells you can suspend people, please tell the person that he is not serious.

“if you are talking of anti-party, it is you who could not even deliver your unit, deliver your ward that is involved. Because of the fraudulent activities you are involved in, people have lost hope in you.”