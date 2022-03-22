JAMB registers 1.5 million candidates for 2022 UTM/DE, says March 26 is the deadline despite poor turnout

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has established that it had so far registered only 1, 512, 739 candidates as of Saturday, March 19, for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) examination.

This is as the board has maintained that the registration exercise for the examination will still close on Saturday, March 26, 2022, as earlier scheduled despite the poor turnout of candidates.

This was made known by the examination body in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar on Monday, in Abuja.

AMB said that the sale of e-PINs for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) which commenced on February 19 and is expected to end on Saturday, March 26, would not attract any extension.

JAMB in its statement said, ”This emphasis is essential because of the persistent drop in the number of e-PINs being vended, as well as the low turnout of candidates at the various centres across the nation.

”It would be recalled that the board had stated that it would not extend the registration beyond the window allotted to it by relevant authorities to conduct the exercise.

”As discussed earlier, registration dates are not fixed arbitrarily but through a consensus of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies, before the commencement of the exercise.

”Therefore, all candidates who desired to register for this year’s examination are to do so immediately, as they only have this week and no extension would be granted after close of registration.”