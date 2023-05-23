Jamie Foxx Is Not Feeling Well At The Hospital – Mike Tyson

American boxing legend, Mike Tyson has come out to say that Jamie Foxx had a stroke before he was hospitalized. He recently had his say during an appearance on the Valuetainment podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the mystery health scare the media has been saying the actor suffered was actually a stroke, and he heard Jamie is not feeling well at the hospital right now.

His words, “He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him.”

WOW.