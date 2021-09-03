Jaypaul And Saskay Must Give Us Highlights – BBNaija’s Tega

BBNaija housemate, Tega has come out to advise her fellow housemates to give contents in the house. She recently revealed this while having a conversation with Saskay, JayPaul and Cross, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, Saskay and JayPaul should stop holding back in their relationship and deliver the highlights they were selected for.

Tega added that she’s in the house to give content and that is what she’ll keep doing.

Her words, “So do you people think we came here with cement and headpan to come and build relationship here? You are supposed to, if you are building a relationship get highlights from it for crying out loud.”

“That is why the show is called Big Brother, they need that highlight for their content they need content so that they can have their ratings.”

“And you are just serenading under the sheets. Ok do something . Even if you don’t want something outside this house. Make use of the highlights.”

“The moment you leave this house you’re gonna be celebrities you will need those highlights to rate yourselves right?.”

“So if you don’t want to have something to do outside this house, get the highlights, get the highlights. Not that Everytime you are minding the cameras. “You’re lucky I’m married, if I was single I’ll do more for highlights.”

WOW.