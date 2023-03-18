Joao Felix Is Loved In Atletico Madrid – Rodrigo De Paul

Atletico Madrid midfielder, Rodrigo De Paul has come out to encourage Lionel Messi to join him in the Spanish capital. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while doubts remain over Messi’s future at PSG, he would welcome the Argentine to his club with open arms, and Correa will even hand over the number 10 jersey.

Rodrigo added that even if Joao Félix out on loan because of footballing reasons, Atletico Madrid fans and players would love him back at the club.

His words, “Let [Messi] come here. We tell Angelito [Correa] to give him 10 and we look for an apartment in the center of Madrid.”

On Joao Felix, “Everyone wants a player like Joao Félix. He’s not here due to football things, but here at Atletico we love him – we want him.”