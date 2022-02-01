Joe Aribo Is Versatile Enough For The EPL – Greg Stewart

Super Eagles international, Joe Aribo is Premier League material, Greg Stewart has said. He recently had his say after Joe’s scintillating form for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the player’s skills merit clubs chasing him around and he’ll only get better on the pitch for club and country.

Greg added that Aribo‘s quality is made for the EPL because he is a versatile player.

His words, “Does it surprise me that teams want to sign Joe [Aribo]? Absolutely not.”

“Nothing surprises me with Joe, to be honest.”

“I’ve seen him close up and know what he can do. And for me, he can only get better and better.”

“Joe has the ability to score goals, create chances and dominate a midfield. He can play in a variety of positions – I even remember him playing at left-back against Braga and scoring a goal.”

“He has so much versatility that you could ask him to play anywhere on the park and he’d just get on with it.”

“His ability with the ball is frightening. Those big dangly legs and long arms can be deceptive. He looks like a big octopus at times with those limbs everywhere.”

On him playing in the EPL, “But his skills are incredible. You can’t get the ball off him, he’ll just dribble past you. If he’s in the box, no one can touch him. He’ll either go past you or you’ll foul him. His feet are just that good.”

“Is he Premier League class? I think so. If a top-flight team from down south comes calling it’s difficult to turn them down. For Rangers, it will be hard too considering they only signed him for £300,000.”

“But I can’t see them selling him for any less than £15million. Maybe £20m.”