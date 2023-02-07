Join PDP presidential campaign team – Iyorchia Ayu begs Gov Ortom

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu has urged Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to join the party’s campaign train.

Ayu said Ortom joining PDP would guarantee the party’s victory during the presidential election.

Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Benue State, Ayu said: “I am appealing to my younger brother, Gov. Ortom to come back and join us so that we will fight to rescue Nigeria.

“Gov. Ortom has nowhere to go, his only house is the PDP and anytime that he comes, we shall be more than happy to receive him and all the PDP governors.”

Ortom has been aggrieved with the party’s leadership since the PDP presidential primaries in 2022.

He is part of a group known as the Integrity Group, agitating for fairness, equity and justice.

The Integrity Group, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, have been agitating for a change of the PDP National Chairman.

They stressed that a Southerner should occupy the position of the National Chairman because the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, hails from the North.