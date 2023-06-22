Jose Mourinho Banned For 4 Matches After UEL Confrontation

Roma coach, Jose Mourinho has been banned for four matches by Uefa for confronting English referee Anthony Taylor after the Europa League final. The charge is as a result of an incident in a car park after the game, when Mourinho directed a foul-mouthed rant at Taylor.

According to UEFA, they vehemently condemn the violent behaviour directed towards Taylor and his family at the airport, and such actions are unacceptable and undermine the spirit of fair play and respect that Uefa upholds.

The football body added that no one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour Taylor and his loved ones had to endure.

