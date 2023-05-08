Judy Austin Should Know That God Doesn’t Love Husband Snatchers – Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has come out to blast Judy Austin, the second wife of actor, Yul Edochie. This is coming after she uploaded a video of herself boasting about how God loves her and makes her win all her battles, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to Uche, it was out of place for Judy to share such a video when Yul and May are still mourning the demise of their first son, Kambilichukwu, and it is simply morally unacceptable to even think about doing such.

Uche added that getting pregnant for another woman’s husband already ruled Judy out of the list of recipients of God’s love.

His words, “OMG, I’ve been crying Bitterly after seeing the Video, Rejoicing and Thanking God about safe Delivery of your Pikin when May is yet to Mourn on social Media is unreasonably uncaring. It’s MORALLY unacceptable. Stop talking about God’s LOVE, if you comprehend what #LOVE means, you no go get BELLE for another woman Husband, and saying you BRAG with the Holy Spirit is confusing, were you also bragging with Holy Spirit when you were Dating a #Married Man? God does not Fight the Battles of those who #Follow other women husband, get BELLE and then allow am pay their #Bride Price, Christianity does not support that Lifestyle. Guy’s kindly continue to pray for MAY, Dem no go use POLYGAMY reward your years of LOYALTY in Marriage.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.