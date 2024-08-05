Justice Served: Benin Court Jails 24 Internet Fraudsters

The Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has successfully secured the conviction and sentencing of 24 internet fraudsters, marking a significant victory in the fight against cybercrime in Nigeria.

Justice G. O. Imadegbelo of the Edo State High Court in Benin City delivered the verdicts, sentencing the convicts to various jail terms and fines.

The Convicted Fraudsters

The individuals convicted include:

Azubuike Godwin Ejike Prince Ebeli Onyeishi Precious Uboh Nelson Henry Frank Aizeyosagbov Jeremiah Osazuwa Bright Aigbovibosa Osarumwense Destiny Osagie Monday Kindrick Ugochukwu Daniel Kenedy Evun Orobosa Elvis Nosakhare Eleadi Nice Chibueze Edidiong Ndifreke Stephen Holiness Iyamu Edosa David Nosakhare Aigbovibosa Raymond Clinton Osariemen Uhumona Destiny Osayomwenbor Amos Godwin Odion Victor Ayomide Michael Elijah Akpan Effiong Tive David Enaike Ofuma Uche Bright

These individuals were brought to justice on separate one-count charges of impersonation, obtaining by false pretence, and possession of fraudulent documents. The prosecution team, led by counsel F. A. meticulously prepared each charge. Jirbo, I. M. Elodi, I. K. Agwai, K. Y. Bello, Ahmed Salihu, and Bala Ribah.

Specific Charges and Sentences

One of the charges against Aigbovibosa Osarumwense highlighted his possession of documents containing false pretences. The charge read: “That you, Aigbovibosa Osarumwense (M), on or about the 25th of June, 2024, in Benin City, Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did have in your possession documents which you knew or ought to have known contained false pretences, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6 and 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

All defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges, prompting the prosecution to request their conviction and sentencing. Defence counsel pleaded for leniency, citing the remorsefulness of the accused.

Justice Imadegbelo, on various dates in July 2024, delivered the following sentences:

July 2, 2024 : Godwin, Prince, Precious, and Nelson were sentenced to three years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000 each.

: Godwin, Prince, Precious, and Nelson were sentenced to three years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000 each. July 10, 2024 : Aizeyosagbov, Bright, Osarumwense, Monday, Nosakhare, Chibueze, and Holiness received three years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000 each. Ugochukwu, Evun, and Ndifreke were sentenced to two years or a fine of N100,000 each.

: Aizeyosagbov, Bright, Osarumwense, Monday, Nosakhare, Chibueze, and Holiness received three years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000 each. Ugochukwu, Evun, and Ndifreke were sentenced to two years or a fine of N100,000 each. July 11, 2024 : David received two years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000. Aigbovibosa received five years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000.

: David received two years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000. Aigbovibosa received five years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000. July 17, 2024 : Osariemen and Destiny received two years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000 each.

: Osariemen and Destiny received two years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000 each. July 24, 2024: Godwin, Victor, Michael, Effiong, and Bright were sentenced to community service. Enaike received three years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000 each.

Asset Forfeiture

In addition to their sentences, Justice Imadegbelo ordered the forfeiture of two Mercedes Benz GLK350 vehicles recovered from Osarumwense and Ugochukwu, which were identified as proceeds of crime. Furthermore, all convicts forfeited their phones, laptops, and balances in their various bank accounts to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Each convict was also required to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour in the future.

The Path to Conviction

The journey to justice began with the arrest of these fraudsters by the operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC. Acting on actionable intelligence regarding their involvement in computer-related fraud, the EFCC successfully apprehended the individuals, leading to their prosecution and eventual conviction.

Implications and Moving Forward

The convictions represent a crucial step in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against cybercrime. The sentences handed down by Justice Imadegbelo not only serve as a deterrent to others but also reinforce the commitment of the EFCC to tackle economic and financial crimes head-on.

This case underscores the importance of robust legal frameworks and diligent law enforcement in combating cybercrime. It also highlights the need for continued public awareness and education on the dangers and consequences of engaging in fraudulent activities.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the challenges of cybercrime, the successful prosecution of these 24 individuals serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance, accountability, and the rule of law in maintaining the integrity of the nation’s economic and financial systems.