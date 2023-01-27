Juventus Doctors Saved My Life – Emre Can

Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Emre Can has come out to open up on his battle with thyroid cancer which was detected after joining Juventus from Liverpool in 2018. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, undergoing surgery for cancer changed his life at the time, and it proved that no matter how rich or accomplished a human being is, health will always come first.

Emre Can added that he is very grateful to Juventus doctors for all they did to save his life.

His words, “I had thyroid cancer and I needed to undergo surgery urgently. This has changed a lot in my life. You can have a lot of money, you can have everything, but health is the most important thing. It’s part of life and I suggest everyone undergo screenings, it doesn’t matter how healthy one thinks he is, if you find out about these things in time, you can act.”

“I am so grateful to Juventus doctors. They called me two months after my medicals with the club. I didn’t know what was going on, I didn’t even know what a thyroid was and I would never imagine I had cancer. The move to Turin was worthy, only just for this.”