Juventus Is Still In Pogba’s Heart – Mino Raiola

Popular football agent, Mino Raiola has come out to say that Paul Pogba could make a sensational return to Juventus in the summer. He recently revealed that he is ready to discuss with MUFC to see what will follow ahead of his contract expiration in June.

According to him, fans and pundits will need to wait for the final announcement on the Frenchman’s future because nothing is decided now.

Mino Raiola added that Turin is still in Pogba‘s heart and returning to Juventus is very possible.

His words, “Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Manchester and we’ll see what happens,”

“Turin is still in his heart. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, but it also depends on Juventus.”