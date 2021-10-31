Juventus Needs More Determination And Quality – Allegri

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has come out to say that the club is not better than Verona right now. He recently revealed that the Serie A giant have sadly turned to a mid-table club in Italy.

According to him, words are very meaningless at the moment amid Juventus decline, so the players must focus on delivering more determination and quality on the pitch.

Allegri added that there’s no point in the team feeling sorry for itself because he believes things will change for the better soon.

His words, “Words are meaningless right now. We’re in a bad situation, we have to accept the reality that right now we are a mid-table team. We can get out of this situation with a little more determination and quality.”

“We will drag ourselves out of this situation. There’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves, that won’t help. We just need to focus on what we need to do and then things will sort themselves out.”

“It’s a good squad, but things don’t always go your way in football. We have to react with pride and determination. We had to play like a team that had one point, and we did, now we have to play like a team that has 15 points.”

“We realised Verona were going to make it physical and a battle for every ball, so if you don’t meet them at that level, you will lose.”

“Wearing the Juventus jersey does not give us a guarantee we must beat the teams in mid-table. We have to earn every point and do it with the right attitude. Verona knew that was how they had to play in order to beat Juventus. Our mistake was assuming we were better than Verona, and right now we are not. We must be realistic.”