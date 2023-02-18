Kaduna LP guber candidate in Wike Fund storm

Kaduna State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Felix Hassan Hyat, has accused the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Jonathan Asake, of allegedly misappropriating funds donated by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Southern Kaduna.

Governor Nyesom Wike had last year, while in Kaduna State prior to the presidential primary election of the PDP, donated N200 million to be distributed to people that were adversely affected by killings and destruction of properties in parts of the state.

Speaking on a live radio interview on Salama Radio, Kafanchan and Invicta 98.9 FM, Kaduna―and monitored by DAILY POST over the weekend―Hyat accused Asake, who at the time was SOKAPU President, for misappropriating part of the N120 million meant for IDPs in the Southern Kaduna part of the state.

Southern Kaduna has about 25,000 IDPs aside from others living in their destroyed homes following persistent attacks over the years by unknown gunmen.

Hyat alleged that of the N200 million, SOKAPU―Southern Kaduna Peoples Union―through Asake, received N120 million, because of the peculiarity of the attacks in Southern Kaduna, while other parts of the state got N80 million through the Jama’atul Nasir Islam, JNI.

He explained that a detailed template was given on how the money should be shared among the affected local government areas based on the quantum of the attacks they suffered.

Hyat further claimed that JNI complied with the template, but SOKAPU did not, and instead, formulated a sharing formula that excluded stakeholders captured in the template given after which N60 million was spent on the purchase of sundry relief materials, contrary to the priority needs of IDPs.

“Leaders should be able to be transparent, just and fair when they are in a position of power, particularly when it has to do with the less privileged,” he said.

Hyat, while commenting on the forthcoming general elections, urged electorates in the area to come out en masse and vote for PDP to restore their hope and sanity.

“The masses should not make the mistake of voting leaders with questionable characters in order not to derail our democracy and our nation as a whole,” he stated.