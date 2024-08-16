Kaduna PDP Affirms LG Election Schedule, Says No Room for Delays

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has firmly declared its commitment to maintaining the previously announced timetable for the upcoming local government elections.

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the party has confirmed that the schedule will proceed as planned, with any changes being communicated promptly if necessary.

In a statement released on Friday by Abraham Alberah Catoh, the PDP State Publicity Secretary, the party reiterated its stance on moving forward with the elections as per the outlined timetable.

Catoh emphasised that all members and supporters should prepare for the councillorship and chairmanship primaries, set to commence on Saturday, 17 August 2024.

These primaries will begin with the selection of councillors at the various ward headquarters across the state.

Catoh’s statement was clear in urging all party members and supporters to conduct themselves with decorum throughout the election process.

He stressed the importance of maintaining order and unity during and after the primaries, highlighting the significance of upholding the party’s democratic principles.

The PDP’s commitment to a fair and transparent process is evident in its insistence on adhering to the party’s constitution and the specific guidelines set for the 2024 chairmanship and councillorship primaries.

“All the provisions of the party’s constitution and the 2024 chairmanship and councillorship guidelines will be strictly adhered to,” Catoh affirmed, underscoring the party’s determination to ensure that the process is conducted according to established rules and regulations.

The unwavering stance of the Kaduna PDP on sticking to the election timetable reflects its dedication to maintaining a structured and disciplined approach to the local government elections.

By ensuring that the process is transparent and in line with party regulations, the PDP aims to strengthen its internal democracy and reinforce the confidence of its members and supporters in the electoral process.

As the primaries approach, the PDP in Kaduna State is preparing for a crucial period in which candidates for the local government elections will be selected.

The party’s leadership is keen on ensuring that this process is carried out smoothly, without any disruptions or deviations from the established schedule.

This determination to adhere to the timetable signals the party’s resolve to conduct its affairs with integrity and fairness, setting the stage for a credible and democratic election.

With the upcoming primaries, the PDP in Kaduna State is poised to demonstrate its organisational strength and commitment to democratic principles.

The firm decision to stick to the announced timetable reflects the party’s readiness to engage with its members and supporters in a meaningful and orderly manner, paving the way for a successful local government election.

In conclusion, the Kaduna State PDP’s affirmation of the local government election timetable serves as a clear message of its commitment to a structured and disciplined electoral process.

By ensuring that the primaries are conducted in accordance with party guidelines and the constitution, the PDP is setting the stage for a fair and democratic selection of candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

The party’s leadership, through this decision, has underscored the importance of unity, orderliness, and adherence to democratic principles as it moves forward with the election process.