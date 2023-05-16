Kaduna PDP: SWC rectifies suspension of 25 exco members

Kaduna State Working Committee, SWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said it has rectified the expulsion of 25 chairmen in the state.

Abraham Alberah Catoh, State Publicity Secretary, PDP, in a statement on Monday said the SWC of the party upheld the suspension of other 17 exco members for six months.

It said the SWC endorsed the dissolution of the Executive Committee members of Shaba Ward, Kaduna North Local Government and Gubuchi Ward, Makarfi Local Government and constituted a 17-man Caretaker Committee to take charge of the affairs of the party’s activities for 6 months.

It added that names of the members of the committee would be published subsequently.