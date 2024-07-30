Kamala Harris Incarcerated Over 1,500 People For Weed-Related Offences – Lil Pump

Popular rapper, Lil Pump has come out to challenge Vice President, Kamala Harris’ racial identity. He recently revealed that Kamala has no African heritage, while reiterating his support for former President, Donald Trump.

According to him, Harris isn’t Black and is solely of Indian descent, plus her record as the district attorney of San Francisco is very suspect after she incarcerated over 1,500 people for weed-related offences.

He then suggested that Kamala’s track record is problematic, further endorsing Trump as the great hope for the United States.

Kamala Devi Harris, born October 20, 1964) is an American politician and attorney who is the 49th and current vice president of the United States since 2021, under President Joe Biden. She is the first female vice president and the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, as well as the first African American and first South Asian American vice president.

A member of the Democratic Party, she served as a U.S. senator from California from 2017 to 2021, and earlier as the attorney general of California.

Following the withdrawal of Joe Biden from the presidential race, Harris is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris met her future husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, through a mutual friend who set up Harris and Emhoff on a blind date in 2013. Emhoff, who was born in a Jewish family, was an entertainment lawyer who became partner-in-charge at Venable LLP’s Los Angeles office.