Kamala Harris’ Journey To Be President Is Going To Be Historic – Obama

Former US president, Barack Obama has come out to say he could not be prouder of Kamala Harris. He recently endorsed her to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for the forthcoming election, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he and his wife will do everything possible to get Kamala through the forthcoming election, and he believes she could create history for herself and the party.

Mitchelle added that it is time for everyone to rally around Harris to make America greater than it already is.

His words, “We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.

I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”

Mitchelle added, “It’s time for us to rally around you, your candidacy. This is not on you, it’s not just on you and Doug, it’s on all of us… We’ve got to register, we’ve got to vote…. So, let’s all roll up our sleeves and make it happen.”

