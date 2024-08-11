Kamala Harris’ Vibes-Heavy Campaign Against Trump Is Currently Working – Fareed Zakaria

CNN host and Washington Post writer, Fareed Zakaria has come out to say that the Kamala Harris presidential campaign is deliberately empty of substance and high on feelings. He recently had his say via an Op-ed published hours ago, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Kamala and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are only winning by leading a highly emotion-based vibes-heavy campaign against Donald Trump, and Harris is yet to give extensive interviews or conduct news conferences which would force her to detail her positions on specific issues.

He added that Kamala’s decision to introduce herself to the American people in entirely human terms seems to be working thus far.

It read, “Kamala Harris’s campaign seems premised on this latter, intuition-based approach.

Harris has run a remarkably focused and disciplined campaign, one that seems deliberately light on substance and high on feelings.

Harris has not yet given extensive interviews or done news conferences which would force her to detail her positions on specific issues. Instead, she introduced herself to the American people in entirely human terms, presenting herself as a dynamic, warm, funny, and optimistic person. It’s heavy on vibes, and, so far, it seems to be working.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would have been the more practical choice as VP. Instead, she chose the governor of a bluer state — but one who projects an image that has resonated throughout the country: a folksy, affable, kindhearted man. The Tim Walz pick reminds us that, sometimes, EQ is as important as IQ.

So far, the Harris approach has allowed her to right the sinking Democratic ship.

To prevail, Harris will have to start filling in the substance of her campaign. The Democrats’ biggest strength is the issue of abortion, and the vice president has been eloquent and effective on it. Their biggest weakness is immigration, which galvanizes Republicans and even some independents.”

WOW.

Kamala Devi Harris, born October 20, 1964) is an American politician and attorney who is the 49th and current vice president of the United States since 2021, under President Joe Biden. She is the first female vice president and the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, as well as the first African American and first South Asian American vice president.

A member of the Democratic Party, she served as a U.S. senator from California from 2017 to 2021, and earlier as the attorney general of California.

Following the withdrawal of Joe Biden from the presidential race, Harris is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris met her future husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, through a mutual friend who set up Harris and Emhoff on a blind date in 2013. Emhoff, who was born in a Jewish family, was an entertainment lawyer who became partner-in-charge at Venable LLP’s Los Angeles office.