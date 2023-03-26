Kamaru Usman Wasn’t Fit For The Clash Vs Leon Edwards – Francis Ngannou

Popular figure, Francis Ngannou has come out to claim that Kamaru Usman didn’t train properly for the clash vs Leon Edwards. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kamaru was unable to train as he should because he was injured for much of his training camp before the huge boxing match.

Francis added that defeat was always inevitable because the Nigerian nightmare was not fully fit for the clash.

His words, “I know that he didn’t train. He didn’t have [time] to train properly because of a lot of injuries, but he was there.”

“He was there. It’s a victory, an unfortunate victory, but I think now he’s mentally healthy than what he was before.”

“Usually when people get knocked out, they don’t come back in the fight. Like, they will be like wobbly, he [Usman] was there before which is like a lot of step back.”

“I know that he didn’t train, he didn’t have to train properly because of a lot of injuries, but he was there.”