Kane Should Be Dropped For Toney Vs Netherlands – Wayne Bridge

Ex-England player, Wayne Bridge has come out to urge Gareth Southgate to drop Harry Kane for Ivan Toney vs Netherlands. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if it would be a huge decision to drop your captain at this crucial stage of the tournament, he would love to see either Ivan Toney or Ollie Watkins get a chance to prove their worth for England.

Bridge added that dropping Kane in the final group game to experiment would have made a lot of sense.

His words, “It would be a big statement for somebody to come out and say ‘drop Harry Kane’, but if you’re in the manager’s position, then can you really drop him? I would like to see it however, just to see how things change.

I’d love to see either Ivan Toney or Ollie Watkins get more of a chance. It’s a big call to drop Harry Kane, but it’s one of them that I wish they did in the final group game which they didn’t desperately have to win because it would have been good to experiment and see how it goes. If you asked me whether or not to drop Harry Kane, then I’d probably say yes and have Ivan Toney up front but in Gareth’s position, it would be a very difficult call to make.”

Harry Edward Kane MBE (born 28 July 1993) is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and captains the England national team. A prolific goalscorer with strong link play, Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

He is both Tottenham Hotspur’s and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, as well as being the second-highest all-time goalscorer in the Premier League. Kane has scored over 350 goals for club and country.

Beginning his senior career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, Kane had loan spells out to clubs across the English football pyramid, including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City. Kane’s involvement at Tottenham increased after Mauricio Pochettino became head coach in 2014, and in his first full season at the club he was named PFA Young Player of the Year. In the 2015–16 and 2016–17 seasons, Kane finished as the league’s top goalscorer.

Harry Edward Kane was born on 28 July 1993 in Walthamstow, London to Kim (née Hogg) and Patrick Kane and has one older brother, Charlie. He has Irish ancestry through his father, who is from Galway.