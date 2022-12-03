Kane Will Score For England Soon – Gareth Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to say that he is not worried about Harry Kane’s goalless start to the tournament. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very happy that all his attacking players except Kane have scored thus far because he knows Harry will get his own goal soon.

Southgate added that Senegal are currently playing with confidence in Qatar, so they will be a tough opponent.

His words, “For Phil it was great he got his goal, a special moment for a start but also it means that all of our attacking players bar Harry have scored. That means there is one coming for Harry.”

On Senegal, “They are playing with confidence, they are African champions,”

“They are well organised and they have good individual players. They have speed on the transitions, not a dissimilar test from the USA. I think it will be that sort of athleticism we will face, definitely.”

“We were not moving far from what we did, but there are some things we thought we could nail down even tighter and we have been working on that for a while,”

“There is a balance of not making that a bigger drama than it needs to be but, at the same time, making sure we are prepared.”