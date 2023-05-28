Kano Governor-elect, Abba invites dethroned Emir Sanusi for His inauguration

Kano State Governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has invited the 14th Fulani Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II to his swearing in scheduled for May 29, 2023.

The invitation came on the heels of mounting speculation that the government of the NNPP is considering re-crowning Sanusi by removing the current Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

An invitation personally signed by the governor-elect and sighted by DAILY POST and dated May 26, 2023, said the event will hold at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofa Mata, at 9.00am.

It read, “As you are aware, the 2023 election into the office of the governor was conducted in Kano State on March 18, 2023, to which, by the Grace of Almighty Allah SWT, I emerged as the winner and subsequently issued a certificate of return by INEC. It is therefore my great pleasure to invite you to my swearing in ceremony along with my deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

“It is my belief that your presence will not only significantly add colour to this important event, but also serve as a major boost and support to us, as we embark on a journey that aims at restoring the lost glory and reputation of our dear state by returning it to the path of progress and development in all fields of human endeveaour, In sha Allah.

‘’While anticipating your positive response and acceptance to grace the important event. Accept the assurance of my highest regards and consideration, please.”