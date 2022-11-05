Kanye West Was Once Great – Shaquille O’Neal

Popular celebrity, Shaquille O’Neal has come out to slam Kanye West after the rapper dragged him into one of his Twitter rants. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kanye West shouldn’t act like he knows things about his personal life, because he doesn’t, so he should focus on worrying about his business.

Shaquille added that Kanye West should realize that he is now a once great, therefore he needs to concentrate on bouncing back.

His words, “Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west, ‘I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you’ take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.”

WOW.

